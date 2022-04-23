Basilica of San Juan commences Holy Week celebrations

The Basilica of San Juan plays a big role in Holy Week celebrations. And for the first time in two years, the basilica hosted its annual Stations of the Cross procession - a ceremony where the community comes together to hear the story of Jesus' death.

"Many, many people come all through the day to pray the Stations of the Cross, which is a way of following Jesus in every step of the way through his crucifixion and his death and his burial," Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores said.

More importantly, the procession is about community, Flores said.

“It's a great sign of hope for us,” Flores said. “So many people have been praying the Stations of the Cross in their homes during the Lenten time in the years past, but now that we're in a better condition. Many have been able to join us today."

Flores said the union of the community this year was especially important because of what the world has been through.

“The world after Covid needs to rediscover its sense of compassion and that we need to learn some lessons from what we've all been through as a world,” Flores said. “And one of the great lessons is that we can't move forward unless we move together.”

A schedule for the Basilica’s Easter Sunday mass can be found online.