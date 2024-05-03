BBB Shredding Event

MCALLEN--The Better Business Bureau is trying to stop valley residents from becoming victims of identity theft.

Saturday, the BBB is holding a free event for you to shred your paperwork. The president of the local BBB says it's important to shred your documents before dumping them in the trash.

"If it falls into the wrong hands, you're opening yourself up to identity theft," said Dolores Salinas. "You're opening up yourself to people using your personal information to open up bank accounts, credit card accounts...anything having to do with your personal information. Once it falls into the hands of the wrong people, it can be devastating."

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lonestar National Bank at the corner of McColl and Nolana.

You can shred five boxes (30 pounds) of office documents per vehicle for free. The BBB is also offering free electronics recycling and free hard drive destruction of old computers. Items accepted include: computers, laptops, monitors, lcd's, cell phones, printers, scanners, modems, CD drives, cables, keyboards, mice, VCR's, DVD players, camcorders, cameras, gamer players,

joysticks, telephones, pagers, answering machines, typewriters, calculators, adding machines, fax machines and copiers.

