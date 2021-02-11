BBB warns against scammers targeting stimulus checks

In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission received more than two million reports of fraud—and victims lost more than $3 billion.

Hilda Martinez, the interim president of the Better Business Bureau for the South Texas Region, says there’s nothing mysterious about the way these scammers operate.

"One of them is Robocall, where the scammer will pretend that they are the IRS by you receiving a phone call and they ask for your personal financial information,” Martinez said.

Another way scammers are looking to get personal information is through email, text messages and social media, where they ask to verify your information.

The BBB says the IRS already has your information on file, and they don’t need you to repeat it.

If you believe you may have become a victim of a scam, contact the Better Business Bureau at 956-969-1104 and ask for advice. You can also visit their website at www.bbb.org.

If you'd like to report a suspicious IRS-related email, visit the official IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/privacy-disclosure/report-phishing for more information.

You can also check the status of your Economic Stimulus payments by visiting this website: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments