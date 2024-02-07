BBB warns Valley residents of tax preparer fraud, suggests doing research first

Tax season is in full swing and if you plan on hiring an expert to help you with your taxes, the Better Business Bureau says you should do your research.

"Check the ratings to make sure they're accredited and don't have a history of bad experiences and customer complaints," Rio Grande Valley resident Christina Ramirez said.

In February 2021, she filed her taxes with someone she thought was a professional in McAllen. She admits there were some warning signs she might have missed.

"He was working from home, so that was a flag. When it came down to payment, there was no credit card. I had to use cash. There was no receipt given, which was another big red flag," Ramirez said.

Ramirez had to fix her tax return twice. Ramirez was able to get the correct refund a year later, but the BBB says other people are not as lucky.

"We have had people that say they paid a tax preparer and the tax preparer received the refund, a check, and they got their cut, but they never issued the refund, they kept their whole money," BBB Senior Director Sandra Morin said.

Experts say you shouldn't trust tax preparers that offer things that are too good to be true.

"The red flags would be when a company is promising a high refund without looking at information you are going to provide them to do your return," Morin said.

She says do your homework to avoid any tax nightmares with Uncle Sam.

The BBB also offers reviews on their website that you can use before you decide to hire a professional.

Watch the video above for the full story.