BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable

The community rallied together Saturday to show their support for a Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable who was involved in a crash earlier this month.

READ MORE: Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash

Raquel Ramos was hit by a suspected drunk driver while on the job. Her vehicle ended up upside down while the driver of the other vehicle died.

A BBQ fundraiser was held for Ramos, who we’re told is doing well and continues to recover from the injuries to her legs.