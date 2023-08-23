x

BBQ plate fundraiser to benefit non-profit Camp University

Related Story

C.A.M.P University is a non-profit that helps adults with special needs after high school.

Pam Voss with Camp University and Master Griller with Natural Born Grillers Elias Quiroz speak about the non-profit and an upcoming fundraiser.

News
BBQ plate fundraiser to benefit non-profit C.A.M.P...
BBQ plate fundraiser to benefit non-profit C.A.M.P University
C.A.M.P University is a non-profit that helps adults with special needs after high school. Pam Voss with Camp University... More >>
2 days ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Monday, August 21, 2023 4:12:00 PM CDT August 21, 2023
Radar
7 Days