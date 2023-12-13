Bears Battle To Reach Area

SAN JUAN – The beat goes on for Bear baseball. PSJA is one of the Valley’s perennial playoff contenders and this year was no different. The Bears are back in the postseason after a good regular season run.

One of the stories for this year’s team is their talented youth.

The Bears have just one true senior starter. Everyone else on the Varsity roster is either a freshman, sophomore, or junior.

PSJA is now preparing to face McAllen after a series with Weslaco that went to three games. The Bears beat the Panthers 8-0 in the series clincher Saturday.

Before the playoffs began, PSJA failed to win their 6th straight district title. A stinging loss to Vela has been helping to fuel the Bears’ playoff run.

“We just got to keep our head up and keep going,” said sophomore catcher Devon DeLeon. “We may have lost but there’s plenty more games, plenty more district titles that can come about. We just have to keep our heads up and keep fighting.”

“We bounced back in the first round of the playoffs,” said junior pitcher Juan Zambrano. “In the playoffs, it’s not about who wins district championships, it’s about who wins every single round in the playoffs all the way to the state championship. That’s our goal and that’s our plan.”

“I think we were a little overconfident at first, “ said coach Marco Guajardo. “I think it helped our team a little bit because we had to work harder. It made us work harder for what we want to accomplish in terms of goals.”

PSJA and McAllen will play a best-of-three series with game 1 Friday at 7PM in McAllen. Game 2 of the series will be Saturday at 1PM in San Juan. A third game will follow game 2 if necessary.