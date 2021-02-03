Bears Winning With Aerial Game

SAN JUAN – There’s good vibes around the PSJA football team.

“Getting off to such a good start is very exciting with the 2-0,” said senior wide receiver Nathan Sanchez. “Especially with these coaches they brought in. They’ve given me more opportunities to get the ball.”

Junior quarterback Trey Guajardo is flourishing under Coach Lupe Rodriguez’s pass-oriented spread attack. He’s thrown for more than 600 yards and four touchdowns in two weeks. That’s almost half of what Guajardo put up all last season.

“It’s really exciting and I know it’s exciting not only for me but the receivers, “ said Guajardo. “Just having Coach Rodriguez here is a big step from last year and I’m meeting my goals week by week. He’s just helping me with everything I need to know.”

“Obviously we got to thank the O-line because without the O-line we wouldn’t get the ball,” said senior wide receiver Nathaniel Miranda. “It just kind of opens up new ways to get open. The routes are great.”

Coach Rodriguez says coming in during the spring allowed him to get a head start of the season. He’s happy the extra time to install his scheme is paying off so quickly.

“They’re having fun doing this,” said Rodriguez. “It’s fun for the fans, it’s fun for the kids, it’s fun for us watching everything they do week in and week out.”

PSJA looks to stay unbeaten Thursday when they travel to Brownsville to face Rivera.