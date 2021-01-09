Beloved horse reunited with family in Edinburg

Chili the horse has been a part of the Lopez family for 15 years, but on Sunday he was taken by a stranger from his stable.

His owner, George Lopez said he got a call from his brother telling him multiple gates were open and the horse was gone.

"They first had to come and take this rope off and then the head stall off, then open this latch here [and] put it on the horse," Lopez said. "They came out here, took this chain off, opened this gate and they walked the horse out this way."

Lopez said his brother spotted Chili's footprints, still fresh on the ground and followed them for almost two miles.

