Ben Bolt Cancels Fall Sports

BEN BOLT - With Jim Wells County preventing in-person instruction until October and with most other programs at the 2A Classification already practicing. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Independent School District made it official Monday by canceling their fall sports schedule including football.

Ben Bolt becomes the first high school football program in Texas to officially end their football season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ben Bolt competes in District 16-2A Division 1 with Rio Grande Valley opponents Santa Maria and La Villa. Ben Bolt's cancellation means one fewer game on the schedule and becomes a potential catalyst for other schools that are in communities dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 virus.