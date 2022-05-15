Bernal at Fenway Park
Related Story
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal had the opportunity of a life time on Friday as he stood on the same field Ted Williams, David Ortiz and other Boston Red Sox legends played on.
Bernal caught all nine innings of game two of the doubleheader in the Future Stars Series, a 5-4 victory by the National team. Bernal picked up a base hit and threw a runner out at second base.
For the highlights of his appearance check the video above.
News
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal had the opportunity of a life time on Friday as he stood on... More >>
News Video
-
Valley mother feeling impacts of baby formula shortage
-
Abortion rights rally held in Brownville
-
Man detained in connection to fatal stabbing in Weslaco
-
Police respond to social media claims of alleged assault at Weslaco ISD
-
Officials react to baby formula controversy at McAllen migrant processing center