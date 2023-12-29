Bert Ogden Arena hosting Hurricane Laura relief drive

The Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a week long relief drive for victims of Hurricane Laura.

Officials are requesting residents to donate baby items such as diapers, wipes formula, canned goods and Gatorade.

Shalimar Madrigal, a spokesperson for Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg said when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Louisiana was among the first ones to respond and help.

“It’s a pleasure to be returning the favor to our neighbors in Louisiana that helped us, it's really important to us,” Madrigal said.

