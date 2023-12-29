x

Bert Ogden Arena hosting Hurricane Laura relief drive

Related Story

The Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a week long relief drive for victims of Hurricane Laura. 

Officials are requesting residents to donate baby items such as diapers, wipes formula, canned goods and Gatorade. 

Shalimar Madrigal, a spokesperson for Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg said when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Louisiana was among the first ones to respond and help. 

“It’s a pleasure to be returning the favor to our neighbors in Louisiana that helped us, it's really important to us,” Madrigal said. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

News
Bert Ogden Arena hosting Hurricane Laura relief...
Bert Ogden Arena hosting Hurricane Laura relief drive
The Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a week long relief drive for victims of Hurricane Laura. Officials are requesting... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 7:07:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020
Radar
7 Days