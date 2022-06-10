Beto O'Rourke talks school safety in wake of Uvalde shooting

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke campaigned in McAllen on Tuesday, focusing on school safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

O’Rourke said he's looking to ban the sale of AR-15s and AK-47s.

When asked what motivated him to confront Gov. Abbott two weeks ago in Uvalde, O’Rourke said he was standing up for the lives of kids.

"What he said is the same things he says after every mass shooting, which is that he's not going to do anything at all to prevent the next one,” O’Rourke said. “So, after listening to him say nothing, I stood up to say something to protect the lives of our kids."

O'Rourke also spoke about implementing background checks for anyone looking to get a firearm in Texas, along with doing away with the STAAR test and replacing it with something else.