Beto O’Rourke wraps up Valley tour

Democratic Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke wrapped up his tour of the Valley Thursday with a visit with Brownsville Mayor Trey Melendez.

While the turnout to today’s event was smaller compared to his Wednesday visits in Hidalgo County, O’Rourke said he plans to build Democratic momentum in the Valley from his last run at statewide office.

O'Rourke said his campaign is confident they can make it to Austin next hear. But with the flipping of some areas for former President Trump in Democratic strongholds like the Valley, his O’Rourke’s opponents disagree.

Many believe change is coming to both major parties, and the Valley as a whole as it becomes a battleground in statewide elections.

