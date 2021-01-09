x

Better Business Bureau warns about COVID-19 stimulus scams

Another round of COVID-19 stimulus checks is on the way — along with another round of scams.

The Better Business Bureau reports that scammers are contacting unsuspecting consumers, asking for personal information to process stimulus payments.

Scammers frequently attempt to contact people using email, text messages and robocalls.

The federal government uses tax return information to process stimulus payments and doesn't charge processing fees.

For more information, visit the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.

