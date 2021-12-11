Biblical Symbolism Behind Dia de Reyes Celebration
MERCEDES – Dia de Reyes is a celebration of the Three Wise Men who are believed to have visited Baby Jesus 12 days after his birth, Christmas Day.
In Hispanic culture, you can't celebrate unless you have Rosca de Reyes, which is why some are very picky where they get it from
A local bakery shop in Mercedes takes pride in their Rosca de Reyes because it’s not just for looks and taste, it has a biblical meaning behind it.
Some say the fruits are jewels on a crown, the crown of the King who Mary and Joseph were hiding Jesus from.
"That’s why they have a little figure inside. They hide him, because he was in danger during those times," says Julio Torres, owner of the bakery shop.
