Biden admin launch 'Help is Here' tour to promote COVID-19 relief plan

The Biden administration began their 'Help is Here' cross-country trip to promote the new COVID-19 relief plan and highlight its benefits on Monday.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are set to visit different areas of the country this week. 

$1,400 stimulus checks began hitting bank accounts over the weekend. 

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has updated the 'Get My Payment' tool on the website, to help those eligible for the stimulus check, track when and how the payment will arrive. 

Monday, March 15 2021
