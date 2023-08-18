Biden Administration claims buoys in Eagle Pass are on Mexican side of the Rio Grande

A survey by the International Boundary and Water Commission shows that the buoys placed on the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass are mostly on the Mexican side of the river, the Biden Administration claimed.

The Biden Administration made the announcement Tuesday in the latest court filing against Gov. Greg Abbott over the buoys in the Rio Grande.

The survey said 80% of the buoy line — 787 feet — is floating on the Mexican side of the river. Only 208 feet of the buoys line is on domestic waters.

“This is why the state needs to coordinate with us,” Congressman Henry Cuellar said. “Imagine if we would communicate and coordinate with the state what we can do for border security — we could do so much. It’s unfortunate that the state wants to go solo on buoys."

A hearing over the legality of the buoys is set for next week.

