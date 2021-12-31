Biden administration seeking to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The Biden Administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The so-called "Remain in Mexico" program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date. Thousands of people end up living along the border in makeshift camps.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

An appeal to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court was rejected. There is no word yet if the U.S. Supreme Court will review the case.