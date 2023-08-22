Bigfoot Rolls into the RGV

MISSION – It’s been over 40 years since the Bigfoot monster truck became an extreme sports icon.

“We’re the original,” said Bigfoot driver Rodney Tweedy. “We started in 1975. We’re the king of monster trucks. We’ve been around a long time and we travel all over the United States and Canada.”

Bigfoot hasn’t just trekked across countries in North America. The famed monster truck has made appearances around the world, breaking barriers along the way.

“This truck here is actually the truck that set the world record in 1999. We jumped a 727 jet from wing to wing,” said Tweedy at a promotional stop in Mission Monday.

The 1999 record-making jump was over 200 feet.

It’s one example of how Bigfoot has helped monster trucking become a worldwide sensation.

“If it wasn’t for the fans we wouldn’t be around today,” said Tweedy. “This is kind of a way of us to give back to the community and to the fans for supporting us for 42 years.”

The last time Bigfoot made an appearance in the Rio Grande Valley was 2011.