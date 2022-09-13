BISD receives first batch of modified COVID-19 booster shots
Related Story
The new COVID-19 booster shots arrived at the Brownsville Independent School District on Friday.
The district received 500 doses of Moderna and 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Doses were given at the district's central administration building on Monday.
Anyone 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, and anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster.
The doses are reserved for students and staff.
News
The new COVID-19 booster shots arrived at the Brownsville Independent School District on Friday. The district received 500 doses... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville PD arrest sixth suspect in string of burglaries
-
Five Sharyland ISD campuses offering free meals to students
-
Migrant deaths straining morgues in Maverick County
-
Annual training conference prepares local law enforcement for crisis situations
-
90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack