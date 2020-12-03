x

BISD’s New Scoreboard Generates $12K in Revenue

BROWNSVILLE – A million dollar investment in Brownsville Independent School District’s grounds will help improve other facilities in the district.

Alfonso Gutierrez, public information officer for Brownsville ISD, says funding for the ad display came from tax money and their general fund.

“The scoreboard is just one of a very large package of improvements that will take place throughout the district,” he says.

In two weeks, BISD made $12,000 for running ads in separate football games.

