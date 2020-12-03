BISD’s New Scoreboard Generates $12K in Revenue
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A million dollar investment in Brownsville Independent School District’s grounds will help improve other facilities in the district.
Alfonso Gutierrez, public information officer for Brownsville ISD, says funding for the ad display came from tax money and their general fund.
“The scoreboard is just one of a very large package of improvements that will take place throughout the district,” he says.
In two weeks, BISD made $12,000 for running ads in separate football games.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
BROWNSVILLE – A million dollar investment in Brownsville Independent School District’s grounds will help improve other facilities in the district.... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Mission Skeet and Trap Club
-
City of Mission to host 26 annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
-
The number of evictions filed in Cameron County down 18% — the...
-
San Benito toddler remains hospitalized after car crash in Houston— her uncle...
-
RGV frontline workers helping bring gifts to children this holiday season