Black History Month: Harlingen business owner reflects on her business

As part of Black History Month, Channel 5 News is spotlighting Black owned businesses. 

Shana Wyatt, owner of Ace of Braids in Harlingen, said braiding hair was her passion since the age of eight.

“That’s why I'm here today,” Wyatt said. “When I went to school and started to learn with different textures of hair, it opened things up.”

