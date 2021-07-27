Blowout Alert: UTRGV Takes Down Wayland Baptist

EDINBURG – The UTRGV men’s basketball team started Wednesday night’s game down 2-0 to Wayland Baptist. After that, the Vaqueros scored 27 unanswered points en route to an 86-55 victory over the NAIA visitor.

Sophomore Antonio Green led the charge for the Vaqueros, posting 16 points and eight rebounds.

13 different UTRGV players scored in the non-conference contest.

UTRGV (6-9) has now won four of their last five and four in a row inside the Fieldhouse.

After the holiday break, the Vaqueros host Our Lady of the Lake December 29th. Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm.