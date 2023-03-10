x

Bodies of U.S. citizens killed in Matamoros kidnapping expected to be transferred to the states Thursday

The bodies of two Americans killed following a Friday kidnapping in Matamoros are expected to be transferred to the U.S. Thursday morning.

Autopsies were being conducted on the bodies in Mexico.

A second autopsy will be conducted in the United States once the bodies return. The transfer is expected to occur Thursday, March 9 at 9 a.m.

Two other people — Eric Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee — survived the kidnapping and are recovering at a Brownsville hospital.

The four were kidnapped at gunpoint shortly after crossing into Matamoros following a shooting that was sparked by two rival gangs that opened fire on one another.

A 33-year-old unidentified Mexican woman died after she was hit by a stray bullet in that shooting.

 

