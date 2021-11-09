Body found in Mercedes apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old woman was found dead at an apartment in Mercedes.

Police responded to the apartment complex – located at the 1200 block of north FM 491 – at around 1 p.m. Friday where they found an unresponsive female, Mercedes police Chief Roy Quintanilha said.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and the deceased has yet to be identified.

The Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, Quintanilha said.