x

Body Found in Resaca Identified

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – Authorities identified a body found in a Brownsville resaca last week.

The 51-year-old’s body was found off the 1200 block of Palm Boulevard.

An autopsy is pending.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Body Found in Resaca Identified
Body Found in Resaca Identified
BROWNSVILLE – Authorities identified a body found in a Brownsville resaca last week . The 51-year-old’s body was found off... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 Wednesday, February 21, 2018 4:09:28 PM CST February 21, 2018
Radar
7 Days