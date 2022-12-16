Body Found in Wildlife Refuge South of Mission Transferred Morgue
NEAR MISSION – Authorities believe a body found south of Mission is of a person who crossed the border illegally.
According to Mission police, the body was found on federal property Tuesday morning off of South Conway Avenue and Military Highway.
The cause of death is unknown.
Border Patrol says this is the third body recovered in the Rio Grande Valley within the past 24 hours.
