Body Found in Wildlife Refuge South of Mission Transferred Morgue

NEAR MISSION – Authorities believe a body found south of Mission is of a person who crossed the border illegally. 

According to Mission police, the body was found on federal property Tuesday morning off of South Conway Avenue and Military Highway.

The cause of death is unknown. 

Border Patrol says this is the third body recovered in the Rio Grande Valley within the past 24 hours. 

4 years ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 11:05:46 AM CDT June 05, 2018
