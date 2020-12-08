Body Found Inside Home Under Construction near Alamo

NEAR ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a home under construction.

It happened on the 400 block of Lucas Court near Alamo.

Sheriff’s investigators were called around 8 p.m. Sunday due to a “suspicious vehicle” parked outside a home still under construction.

When they searched the home, they found the body of an unidentified man inside.

Official say foul play is not suspected.

