Body Found near Edcouch Under Investigation

UPDATE (2/17): Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man found dead on the side of a road.

Investigators identified the man as Antonio Urbina Jr.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said someone passing by found Urbina’s body along a dirt road outside of Edcouch. An autopsy was ordered to determine how the man died.

-------

NEAR EDCOUCH - Investigators are working to identity a body that was found on the side of a road near Edcouch.

A passerby found the body around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and called it in.

Upon their arrival, authorities found the body of a man on the ground. The body didn’t appear to have been outside for a long time.

Deputies also found a dog next to the man. It’s not clear if it was his or a stray dog.

Investigators said they aren’t ruling out anything.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said they’re working to contact his next of kin and track down any potential witnesses.

