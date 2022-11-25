Body Found near Edcouch Under Investigation
UPDATE (2/17): Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man found dead on the side of a road.
Investigators identified the man as Antonio Urbina Jr.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said someone passing by found Urbina’s body along a dirt road outside of Edcouch. An autopsy was ordered to determine how the man died.
NEAR EDCOUCH - Investigators are working to identity a body that was found on the side of a road near Edcouch.
A passerby found the body around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and called it in.
Upon their arrival, authorities found the body of a man on the ground. The body didn’t appear to have been outside for a long time.
Deputies also found a dog next to the man. It’s not clear if it was his or a stray dog.
Investigators said they aren’t ruling out anything.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said they’re working to contact his next of kin and track down any potential witnesses.
