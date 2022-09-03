Bond denied for man indicted in deadly San Antonio smuggling attempt
A judge denied bond Wednesday for the man accused of being the mastermind of a botched human smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio.
Christian Martinez, 28, will remain behind bars on charges relating to the smuggling incident.
The migrants were found dead or dying in June inside an abandoned tractor-trailer in Southwest San Antonio.
Martinez’s attorney asked for bond because Martinez fractured his leg in prison a few weeks ago.
The suspect also weighs more than 650 pounds, which complicates his treatment.
