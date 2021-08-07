Bond set for Pharr man accused of shooting and killing stepson

A bond of $1 million was set for the man who Pharr police say shot and killed his stepson Tuesday.

Jose Ascencion Hernandez, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday shortly after officials responded to the 700 Block of West Coyote Trail in Pharr.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 24-year-old man later identified as Hernandez‘s stepson with a gunshot wound to the chest. The 24-year-old was taken to DHR hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Hernandez is facing possible life in prison. Police said they believe a domestic disturbance may have led to the shooting.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly Pharr shooting arrested