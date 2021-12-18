Border charities looking to give back to the community
Charities on both sides of the border on Wednesday afternoon received a big gift, which will help them continue giving back to the community.
The Index Reynosa Foundation, which represents the manufacturing industry in that city, handed out thousands of dollars to organizations that help homeless kids in Reynosa and the elderly in the Valley.
"We look for an opportunity in the community that meet our values and we try and help children, we try and help the less fortunate," said Mike Myers, an IRF board member.
Nearly $65,000 were given to six organizations. The majority of the money came from several manufacturing companies that participated in a golf tournament held in Pharr back in October.
