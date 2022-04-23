Border city preparing for end of title 42

With the CDC announcing that the Trump-era policy that allows immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border due to COVID concerns will expire next month, one border city is gearing up for more migrants appearing.

There's also hope for migrants stranded in Reynosa, two new shelters are set to open in two weeks. Reynosa Mayor Carlos Peña Ortiz said the city's family welfare office will take care of unaccompanied children, while the state office will handle adults.

Reynosa officials however did not provide further details.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection expects up to 18,000 people to cross the southern border daily.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Reynosa to learn more about their emergency plan in the event many more migrants start arriving at the border, but have not heard a response as of Friday.