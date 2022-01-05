Border Patrol: About 2,000 Homes in RGV Used as Stash Houses

WESLACO – About 2,000 homes throughout the Rio Grande Valley are being used as stash houses, according to Border Patrol.

Border Patrol Agent Robert Rodriguez says they work to stop this crime every day.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number stash houses that are being disrupted in the Rio Grande Valley sector, that can be contributed to the collaborative efforts through local, state and federal partners,” says Rodriguez. "We're leveraging each other's resources. We're also sharing intelligence on a daily basis to identify them."

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a resident who lives next door to a house where nearly 60 people in the U.S. illegally were apprehended.

Border Patrol encourages the public to watch out for anything suspicious and call 800-863-9382 to report it.

