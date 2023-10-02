Border Patrol Agent Suffers Graze Wound after Assault

BROWNSVILLE – A Border Patrol agent suffered a graze wound to the back of his head after an assault in Brownsville.

Border Patrol says it happened Tuesday along the Rio Grande River.

The agency said the assault originated from the Mexican side of the river.

Border Patrol spokesperson Marcelino Medina sent the following statement, which reads in part:

"On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Riverine Unit sustained a non-life threatening injury from a small caliber weapon resulting from an assault originating from the Mexican riverbank. The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

The agent received a medical evaluation and was released shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.

