Border Patrol Agent Suffers Graze Wound after Assault
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A Border Patrol agent suffered a graze wound to the back of his head after an assault in Brownsville.
Border Patrol says it happened Tuesday along the Rio Grande River.
The agency said the assault originated from the Mexican side of the river.
Border Patrol spokesperson Marcelino Medina sent the following statement, which reads in part:
"On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Riverine Unit sustained a non-life threatening injury from a small caliber weapon resulting from an assault originating from the Mexican riverbank. The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available."
The agent received a medical evaluation and was released shortly after.
The investigation is ongoing.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS will bring more information as it becomes available.
News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD kicks off children's marathon
-
Food Bank RGV says they're prepared for spike in demand in case...
-
DPS: San Juan driver killed after crashing into concrete fence in Pharr
-
South Texas Better Business Bureau warns of new USPS scam
-
Researchers continue monitoring for signs of red tide bloom at South Padre...