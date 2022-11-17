x

Border Patrol Agents Recover 3 Bodies near Falfurrias

NEAR FALFURRIAS – Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies of three people who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

Two of the bodies were found in the Falfurrias area and the third was discovered near Brooks County.

Agents said four other people were rescued from the brush alive.

Border Patrol said the high temperatures are proving to be deadly for people crossing into the U.S. illegally. 

