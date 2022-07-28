Border Patrol Agents Return from Hurricane Relief Efforts in

WESLACO – Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley sector assisting in hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico returned home.

Nearly 30 agents with the Valley’s special operations unit deployed just days after Hurricane Maria hit.

All of the agents were members of BORSTAR and BORTAC.

BORSTAR is the agency’s search and rescue team, BORTAC is a tactical unit. They focused on getting aid to people in devastated areas.

Many of those agents were also deployed to help victims of Hurricane Harvey along the Coastal Bend area and Houston.