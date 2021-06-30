Border Patrol Apprehends Largest Group of Migrants This Year

MCALLEN – Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group of migrants encountered this year so far.

Nearly 300 migrants were apprehended near Granjeno.

All were taken into custody and are being processed.

In a statement, the agency says in total, Border Patrol agents arrested more than 1,000 migrants within the last 24 hours.

