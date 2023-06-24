Border Patrol Arrest

RIO GRANDE VALLEY--Border patrol arrested two suspected criminals here illegally.



Agents in Falfurrias arrested a Guatemala man trying to cross the checkpoint. Agents said the man admitted he crossed in illegally near Hidalgo. The man was previously arrested on a sex charge back in 2009 in New York.



Border Patrol agents in Weslaco also arrested a known gang member in a separate incident. Border patrol said the man from El Salvador crossed the border illegally near Pharr.



Both suspects are being processed for removal.