Border Patrol Arrest
RIO GRANDE VALLEY--Border patrol arrested two suspected criminals here illegally.
Agents in Falfurrias arrested a Guatemala man trying to cross the checkpoint. Agents said the man admitted he crossed in illegally near Hidalgo. The man was previously arrested on a sex charge back in 2009 in New York.
Border Patrol agents in Weslaco also arrested a known gang member in a separate incident. Border patrol said the man from El Salvador crossed the border illegally near Pharr.
Both suspects are being processed for removal.
