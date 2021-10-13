Border Patrol Investigate Assault after Bricks Thrown at Age
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Border Patrol agents are on high alert following an assault of one of their riverine agents.
Officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS multiple people assaulted Brownsville riverine agents with bricks.
After the attack, Fort Brown agents intercepted a Jeep Cherokee that smugglers floated across the river.
It is unknown if the two events are linked to each other.
For further details, watch the video clip above.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Border Patrol agents are on high alert following an assault of one of their riverine agents. Officials tell... More >>
News Video
-
Valley OBGYN urges expecting moms to get COVID-19 vaccine
-
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DHR Health working to offer better treatments, screenings
-
Concerns continue over migrant surge as non-essential travel policy expected to change
-
Political expert reacts to Abbott’s order banning vaccine mandates
-
Migrants arrested amid Operation Lone Star still jailed in Edinburg prison