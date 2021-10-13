Border Patrol Investigate Assault after Bricks Thrown at Age

x

Border Patrol Investigate Assault after Bricks Thrown at Agents

BROWNSVILLE – Border Patrol agents are on high alert following an assault of one of their riverine agents.

Officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS multiple people assaulted Brownsville riverine agents with bricks.

After the attack, Fort Brown agents intercepted a Jeep Cherokee that smugglers floated across the river.

It is unknown if the two events are linked to each other.

