Border Patrol: Migrants Apprehended from over 40 Countries This Past Year

WESLACO – Migrants are apprehended by Border Patrol on a daily basis.

This past year, Border Patrol agents apprehended migrants from over 40 countries.

These countries include Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala, China and Bangladesh.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol says they depend on language services because of the diverse number of migrants being apprehended.

KRGV’s Christian Colón spoke with a woman from Peru who traveled across the border, nearly 3,000 miles, because she felt threatened.

“I hope to have a better quality of life. I want to be safe with my family and my daughter,” she says.

