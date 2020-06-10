Border Patrol Records Highest Number of Apprehensions One Day After Trump Visit

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Just one day after President Trump's trip to the Rio Grande Valley, Border Patrol agents recorded their highest apprehension numbers in 2019.

Before Thursday's visit, apprehension numbers were averaging in the 400's each day.

Those numbers jumped to 771 on Friday.

The Valley's Acting Chief Border Patrol Agent, Raul Ortiz said “Friday’s numbers support the President’s assertion that the current state of border remains porous. There is currently not enough infrastructure to adequately address the hundreds of illegals who cross here every night.”