Border Patrol RGV Sector Hosts Annual Chili Cook-Off Event

EDINBURG – Agents with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector took a break from their duties.

Twenty-seven teams made up of local, state and federal employees brought their recipes to their 9th Annual Chili Cook-Off event.

This is all part of a campaign to bring the community, employees and charities together.

Irma Chapa, the communications director for the RGV sector of Border Patrol, says everyday agents are tasked with multiple responsibilities in protecting the border.

The 2019 Chili Cook-Off breaks that cycle and invites not only Border Patrol employees, but other government agencies such as the DEA and even the U.S. Army.

Watch the video for the full story.