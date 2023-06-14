Border Patrol's Hiring Process In Question Following Murders

WESLACO – The family of one of four murder victims in Laredo says they want justice for their loved one.

Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent, is the primary suspect in a two-week killing spree investigation.

Authorities say the agent confessed to fatally shooting Claudine Anne Luera.

Her family says Luera turned to the streets to support her drug addiction. Now, they hope their suffering can help bring healing to others.

“So, I would use her story as an example. Get back to your family, get back to your life before you lose your life,” says her niece.

Also in question was Border Patrol’s hiring practice after Ortiz was charged in the killings of four women in Laredo.

The chief of Border Patrol addressed the media in Monday’s presser and said agents are subject to a thorough background investigation prior to joining the agency.

The process includes looking into the financial problems, prior arrests, drug and alcohol use and polygraph tests.

Watch the videos above for the full stories.