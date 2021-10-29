x

Border Patrol, San Benito Police Bust Human Stash House

SAN BENITO – A human stash house was busted this week in Cameron County.

Border Patrol agents along with the San Benito Police Department teamed up in the case.

Agents say they rescued 22 people in the U.S. illegally.

No word if anyone was arrested.

