Border Patrol, San Benito Police Bust Human Stash House
Related Story
SAN BENITO – A human stash house was busted this week in Cameron County.
Border Patrol agents along with the San Benito Police Department teamed up in the case.
Agents say they rescued 22 people in the U.S. illegally.
No word if anyone was arrested.
News
SAN BENITO – A human stash house was busted this week in Cameron County. Border Patrol agents along with the... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen police search for San Benito man who shot at girlfriend
-
Brownsville PD partners with nonprofit to help at-risk kids
-
Valley schools gear up to vaccinate students under 12
-
27 arrested, accused of distributing 'counterfeit' drugs
-
Brownsville ISD celebrates completion of new playgrounds