Border Patrol seizes more than 600 pounds of meth at Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized more than $5.4 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge.
The seizure occurred on May 9 when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of Papayas for a secondary inspection, according to a news release.
The news release said officers "conducted a thorough examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system."
CBP officers eventually discovered 369 packages containing a total of 606 pounds of alleged methamphetamine; the street value was approximately $5,419,700, according to the news release.
CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
