Border-travel restrictions to remain in effect
Travel restrictions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada remain in effect.
The restrictions were scheduled to be lifted on Wednesday – according to acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, non-essential travel will not be permitted until the administration feels it is safe and secure.
Essential cross-border workers such as healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers will still be allowed to cross.
The non-essential travel restrictions are set to stay in place until at June 22.
