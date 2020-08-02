Border Wall, Drug Issues Discussed at Town Hall Meeting in McAllen

MCALLEN – Senate candidates Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke are making stops to make a final push before early voting begins.

O’Rourke was present at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday evening for a town hall meeting.

He called for drug reform and the legalization of marijuana.

"From what we've seen in Colorado, and in Calfornia that Beto O'Rourke's policies on drug legalization would be a disaster for Texas,” says the senior adviser for the Ted Cruz campaign, Ron Nehring.

O’Rourke also explained the he was not in favor of expanding the border wall.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing reports live with the details.

Watch the video above for the full story.