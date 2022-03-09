Border Wall Route Proposal to be Submitted Soon
WESLACO - Plans for a new border wall route in Starr County are closer to being finished.
The Starr County Industrial Foundation met with Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security last week.
They were told a precious route that would destroy homes is no longer being considered.
The foundation will be submitting their proposed routes within the next three weeks.
